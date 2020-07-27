EBCI Enrollment deadline notice for new applicants

In order to be considered for the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) December 2020 per capita distribution, completed enrollment applications for new applicants must be submitted to the EBCI Enrollment Office by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 15. Enrollment applications received after this date and time will not be considered for the December 2020 distribution.

An application will only be considered complete with a county or state certified birth certificate, certified DNA results and certification of all other Indian blood. To schedule an appointment for DNA please call Michelle Stiles 359-6463.

DNA testing must be collected by Wednesday, Aug. 26 for the results to be in by Sept. 15. Any DNA collected after this date is not guaranteed to be returned by the deadline.

Applications may be obtained from the Enrollment Office located at 808 Acquoni Rd. or at www.ebci.com. Info: EBCI Enrollment Office 359-6465

– EBCI Enrollment Office