CIHA employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority has received notification of an employee of the Cherokee Indian Hospital who has tested positive for COVID-19. This employee has not been working in the hospital since Thursday, July 16. No patients served at the Cherokee Indian Hospital are felt to be at risk of COVID-19 infection from this employee as no visitors meet the direct contact criteria.

A direct contact is defined as someone who was within 6 feet of someone who tested positive for more than 10 minutes without wearing masks. All known direct contacts have been notified and are currently isolating at home.

Hospital officials noted, “Cherokee Indian Hospital is committed to protecting this community, our patients, and our employees. We wish to thank all patients, visitors and staff who have complied with infection control guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

Any person who is concerned they may need COVID testing is encouraged to contact the hotline at (828) 497-3743.

– EBCI Joint Information Center release