Cherokee Nation postpones 15th annual Cherokee Art Market

TULSA, Okla. – As the COVID-19 global health crisis continues, Cherokee Nation announced today it is postponing the 15th annual Cherokee Art Market until 2021. The market was originally slated to run Oct. 10-11 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

As one of the largest Native American art shows in the state, thousands of visitors attend the market each year.

“We remain committed to a proactive, aggressive response to COVID-19 and will continue to do what is necessary to keep our community safe,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “The decision to postpone this year’s event was difficult, but we must stay vigilant and do what we can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and ensure the safety of our most revered artists.”

Cherokee Art Market hosts 150 elite Native American artists at the two-day event, representing 50 tribes.

“The artists featured at Cherokee Art Market have dedicated their lives to mastering their craft and have each played an important role in sharing the rich history and culture of Native nations,” said Travis Owens, director of cultural tourism for Cherokee Nation. “We’re working hard to identify new and exciting ways to showcase their talents in a safe way.”

For more information and updates on this year’s Cherokee Art Market, please visit www.CherokeeArtMarket.com.

– Cherokee Nation release