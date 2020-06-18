Updates to Cherokee’s fishing tournaments 

EBCI Natural Resources officials have announced that the remaining tagged fish tournaments in Cherokee are on schedule to proceed. The Tim Hill Memorial Fish Tournament in July and the Qualla Country Fish Tournament in September will place as scheduled.

“However, due to the continued COVID-19 threat, a few changes are necessary,” said Natural Resources officials. “We have updated the procedures and the location of the tag turn-in/prize distributions for the continued safety of anglers and Natural Resources staff.”

Tags may be turned in on tournament days from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. (Additional 1-hour)

Participants will:

Arrive at the tag turn in location 88 Council House Loop, Cherokee NC 28719 – located next to the Veterans Park/Council House entrance, across the road from the Cherokee Welcome Center.

Pick up the necessary paperwork to fill out at the parking area entrance (sign-in sheet & W-9 Form).

Fill out forms.

Place sign-in sheet, W-9 Form, valid permit, proof of registration & colored tags in envelope provided at entrance. Fish are not required, only tags.

Drive around the building to the drive through window.

Submit envelope to staff at window.

Cash prizes will be distributed at window.

It was also announced that due to unforeseen circumstance related to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Rumble in the Rhododendron Fly-Fishing Tournament has been cancelled.

– EBCI Natural Resources