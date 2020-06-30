Swain Arts Center 2020 Open Juried Photography Competition

The Swain Arts Center will host its fourth annual Open Juried Photography Competition on Oct. 17. This year there will be two categories for photographs: Weather Scenes and Mountain Views. Submissions should be made online no later than Sept. 21 (jpg format). Participants will be notified on Sept. 23 if their submissions have been accepted for the competition.

The submission fee is $15 per single entry. If you submit five images, the fee is $70. The application is available at swainartscenter.com. Each participant may submit up to five images.

Photographs accepted for the competition should be delivered to the Swain Arts Center on Oct. 12. The Photography Competition Judging and Reception will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 5 p.m. at the Swain Arts Center, 1415 Fontana Road, Bryson City. Photos chosen for display should be a minimum size of 11” x 14” and a maximum size of 36” x 48”, printed on paper, metal, or canvas. Photos should be ready to hang.

Prizes for each category are: First Place-$100, Second Place-$75, Third Place-$50. Three Honorable Mention Awards will be given. There will be one Best of Show prize of $200.

Info: Rachel Lackey, director of the Swain Arts Center, 488-7843

– Swain Arts Center