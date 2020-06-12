SPEAKING OF FAITH: Renew your thinking

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“O LORD, you have examined my heart and know everything about me. You know when I sit down or stand up. You know my thoughts even when I’m far away. You see me when I travel and when I rest at home. You know everything I do. You know what I am going to say even before I say it, LORD. You go before me and follow me. You place your hand of blessing on my head. Such knowledge is too wonderful for me, too great for me to understand!”-Psalms 139:1-6 (NLT)

In these days of uncertainty and change, it is wise to remember and understand that God never changes, that every promise of God will come to pass,” advised Pastor Melton, “He is still in control. God has your back. From verse 2 above, we must also conclude He knows what we think and how important it becomes to train our thoughts, as His Church, to have right thoughts and thinking. Wake up, Church, this is not a judicial problem that we are experiencing, it is a problem of hearts and of wrong thinking,” he added, “Decent people are not choosing to throw bricks at people or cars or windows.

“Search me, O God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. Point out anything in me that offends you and lead me along the path of everlasting life.”-Psalm 139:23-24 (NLT)

“We can make our own plans, but the Lord gives the right answer. People may be pure in their own eyes, but the LORD examines their motives. Commit your actions to the LORD, and your plans will succeed.”-Proverbs 16:1-3 (NLT)

As His Church we are to act like God wants us to act in all circumstances, we are each urged to ‘keep thy heart with all diligence; for out of it are the issues of life,’ Proverbs 4:23 (KJV). God wants us to know what He is thinking.”

“My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts,” says the LORD. And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts.”-Isaiah 55:8-9 (NLT)

“Don’t copy the behavior and customs of this world, but let God transform you into a new person by changing the way you think. Then you will learn to know God’s will for you, which is good, pleasing and perfect.”-Romans 12:2 (NLT)

It is possible to avoid most worldly customs and still be proud, covetous, selfish, stubborn and arrogant. Only when the Holy Spirit renews, re-educates and redirects our minds are we truly transformed.

‘The Apostle Paul placed people into two categories; those who are dominated by the original sinful nature that appeared after the fall of mankind, and those who are controlled by the Holy Spirit with their new life now in Christ.

‘If we love others the way Christ loves us, we will be willing to forgive. If we have experienced God’s grace, undeserved favor, we will want to pass it on to others.’

‘By giving an enemy a glass of water, we are not excusing his misdeeds. We are recognizing him, forgiving and loving him in spite of his sins, just as Christ did for us.’

-study notes of NLT.

“Never pay back evil with more evil. Do things in such a way that everyone can see you are honorable. Do all that you can to live in peace with everyone.”-Romans 12:17-18 (NLT)

“And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.”-Philippians 4:8-9 (NLT)

“I appeal to you, dear brothers and sisters, by the authority of our Lord Jesus Christ, to live in harmony with each other. Let there be no divisions in the church. Rather, be of one mind, united in thought and purpose.”-1 Corinthians 1:10 (NLT)

Turn things around. Each of us in having the mind of Christ, should be reflecting His thoughts and intents of the heart to everyone around us. The Church must change its thinking if others are to be able to see Jesus within each heart, spotless, blameless, and without wrinkle. Each one should be thinking of Him and helping to accomplish His plan.