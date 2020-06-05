SPEAKING OF FAITH: Every decision impacts your life

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

Pastor Melton reminds each person, “The Church is here to teach us something that will lead and guide us—that we will be able to take away with us, It is to be a place of celebration of God’s Word which can work in and through each one of us. The principles, when applied, can keep each one living their lives well.

He added, “It can certainly help teach us how to live in a community with togetherness. People can be destroyed through a lack of knowledge of how much God loves them regardless of bad decisions that may have been made earlier in their lives.

“God loves each human being tremendously. He is always willing to take us back. He already has made a way for anyone who is willing to make sincere corrections with His help. It is His will that none should perish. This is even for sins we haven’t committed yet. He loves us anyway. It may be through a lack of knowledge or even a rejection of knowledge from before we knew Him. While one is still breathing on the earth, there is a promise of a way to make things right with Him, just as He offered that to the thief even while Jesus Christ suffered our punishment for us on the Cross. It is a promise like the one made to Noah with a rainbow, a promise of no more flooding that totally destroys.

“Remember to always ‘be the man speaking only truth,’ when speaking or asking God for His help. Mean every word you speak to Him. He already knows what is true and what is not. He looks into your heart and sees there the truth no one is able to hide from Him. Each man is to be the ‘priest’ in his own home for his family. God can reject the answering of prayers where the man is not the one taking the responsibility for leading his family—the home is out of order. For single moms, the influence and prayers of her pastor may be most helpful. Always remember God makes commands not suggestions. He knows and sees the future, the end from the beginning. Bad decisions have consequences. When the ‘priest’ fails—the house can fail. Change your atmosphere by making your home a home full of the praises to the Lord.” Pastor Melton adds.

“The favor of God trickles down to the spouses and children as the Glory descends into your habitation of praise. Look at Psalm 133:3. Remember that love is a choice, not a feeling. Spend time in worship and praise with Him. He is begging us to let Him bless us. Bless us with great opportunities,” Pastor added.

“God says, …’My people will again live under my shade. They will flourish like grain and blossom like grapevines. They will be as fragrant as the wines of Lebanon. … Stay away from idols! I am the one who answers your prayers and cares for you. I am like a tree that is always green; all your fruit comes from me.’”

“Let those who are wise understand these things. Let those with discernment listen carefully. The paths of the Lord are true and right, and righteous people live by walking in them. But in those paths sinners stumble and fall.”

Hosea 14:7-9 (NLT)

“So be careful how you live. Don’t live like fools, but like those who are wise.”Make the most of every opportunity in these evil days.

“Don’t act thoughtlessly but understand what the Lord wants you to do.

“Don’t be drunk with wine, because that will ruin your life. Instead, be filled with the Holy Spirit,

“singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs among yourselves and making music to the Lord in your hearts.

“And give thanks for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

Ephesians 5:15-20

Pastor Melton finished with, “Holiness attracts God! We draw Him with a fragrance, the fragrance of Jesus that settles on us! A little taste. Your praise becomes a sweet-smelling savor. The devils run. Our God cannot open His Mouth without His uttering a creative word. Let’s move into the next phase of Church that has already begun. Live life carefully. Bring now to us every blessing that we have missed. Redeem the time. Fill us with His Holy Spirit. Let my voice fade. Now should be the signs, wonders and miracles!”