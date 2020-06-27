SPEAKING OF FAITH: A song of his praises wins every battle!

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“But the people of God will sing a song of joy, like the songs at the holy festivals. You will be filled with joy, as when a flutist leads a group of pilgrims to Jerusalem, the mountain of the LORD—to the Rock of Israel.

“And the LORD will make his majestic voice heard. He will display the strength of his mighty arm. It will descend with devouring flames, with cloudbursts, thunderstorms, and huge hailstones.

“At the LORD’s command, the Assyrians will be shattered. He will strike them down with his royal scepter.

“And as the LORD strikes them with his rod of punishment, his people will celebrate with tambourines and harps. Lifting his mighty arm, he will fight the Assyrian.

Isaiah 30:29-32 (NLT)

“For every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith. And who can win this battle against the world? Only those who believe that Jesus is the Son of God.

1 John 5:4-5 (NLT)

“No, despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us.”

Romans 8:37 (NLT)

“If you can believe it, we are ‘more than conquerors,’” emphasized Rev. Melton, “The good news is that with our song of praises to Him, He beats up our enemy, satan. With every downbeat of our song, satan and his cohorts, attacking us, get a crushing, bruising wallop. Praise Him and keep on praising Him with the whole worshipping body of believers. It is a lot easier to do with a whole body of believers, and is one reason why everyone should be a part of a church. We don’t win battles with counseling, whining or complaining, but with our praising and worshipping of our God. He fights the battles for us and hands the Victory of being overcomers, to us! Quit limiting God using only our puny strength. Use His mighty strength instead. The joy of the Lord is our strength.”

“But, thank God! He gives the victory over sin and death through our Lord Jesus Christ.

1 Corinthians 15:57 (NLT)

“Don’t be afraid, for I am with you. Don’t be discouraged, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you. I will hold you up with my victorious right hand.”

“See, all your angry enemies lie there, confused and humiliated. Anyone who opposes you will die and come to nothing.

“You will look in vain for those who tried to conquer you. Those who attack you will come to nothing.”

Isaiah 41:10-12 (NLT)

Adding, “Let a song out! Every note of praise crushes your enemy! The thief must even leave 7 times whatever he has stolen. With the singing faith of the believer, one can say, ‘My enemies are going down’, encouraged Rev. Melton. “What else can be said? The unrighteousness in government will fall, hunger will fall, poverty will fall. Done in faith, asking such things of the LORD, we are overcomers.

“Singing praises to God really builds your faith. With Jericho, a shout and the obedience of following the LORD’s directions, made the walls there fall down. When there is no fear, even cancer, or the griphold of poverty all begin to shake, even a hornet’s nest can fall. It is the victory of your faith as you cheer Him on that wins your battle for you. The chains on Paul and Silas in prison fell off and the doors opened as they began to sing at midnight.

“On national issues it can take a church full of Holy Spirit-filled believers in unity for all the problems to be defeated today. Let your faith rise up and sing together. At the thunders and lightnings of GOD the demons really run. Demons of depression, diseases, and viruses flee. We cheer on the LORD with hand claps, tambourines, and foot stomps as He beats and bruises the devils. Just picture that! Happy people harm the devils. God will also begin to carry you to the next level. God responds to a song. Your job is to sing throughout the day. We sing spiritual songs, hymns, as the bad guys like the dark, we sing for the Light. After all, the Lord ‘sings over us throughout the night. (Zephaniah 3:17b). Remind every devil of that when you want the devil to fear you! ’And the God of Peace shall place the devil under your feet.’ Am so glad it’s the God of Peace that brings the bruises to satan’s neck!”