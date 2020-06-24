Positive COVID-19 case in Graham Co. linked to church gathering

GRAHAM COUNTY – The Graham County Health Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, identified on Wednesday, June 24 a Graham County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 in the county and is now isolating in their home.

The resident attended a gathering on Sunday, June 21 at the Little Snowbird Baptist Church, at 1897 Little Snowbird Road, in Robbinsville.

“The Graham County Health Department, in collaboration with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services and the Cherokee Indian Hospital Authority, are working diligently to identify and notify close contacts who may have come in contact with this person,” Graham County health officials said in a statement.

If you attended this gathering or have concerns regarding details of this specific situation and would like to be tested, contact the EBCI COVID-19 hotline 497-3743. Drive-thru testing will be made available on Monday, June 29 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Snowbird Complex. Call the hotline to be pre-screened and to set up a time to be tested.

– Graham County Health Dept. release