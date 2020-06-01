OBITUARY: Tina Johnson Bowers

Tina Johnson Bowers, 50, passed away on Friday, May 29, 2020 at her home in Cherokee after a hard but short battle with cancer. Tina was known for her love of travel and could often be seen out and about with one of her beloved dogs: Simon, Tooky, Buster, Elijah, Ruthie.

Tina is preceded in death by her husband, David F. Bowers; and her mother, Marilyn Jessie Crowe.

She is survived by her father, Daniel Johnson; her son, Brandon D. Bowers (Nicia Fincannon); her sister, Iris Long (Austin Mathis); maternal grandmother, Lillian Crowe; uncle, Jr. Crowe; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services are on Monday, June 1 at 2 p.m. at Crisp Funeral Home in Bryson City. Burial will be at Holly Springs Baptist Church.