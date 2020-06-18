OBITUARY: Robert (Marty) Bishop

Robert Marvin (Marty) Bishop, of Lincolnton, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020.

Robert leaves behind his parents, William (Bill) and Jane Bishop; one daughter, Ashley Flowers; and grandson, Sailor Abele. Also carrying on his memory are his brothers, Edward (Kent) and wife Sandra Bishop and William Anthony (Tony) Bishop; along with one sister, Angela Sabrina (Angel) Bishop. He is also survived by his nephews, Wesley and Thomas; his nieces, Kaytelyn and Sarah; along with one great niece and one great nephew.

Robert worked assembly at a manufacture plant. He will be remembered as an avid fishermen who loved the outdoors as well as singing with his friends and family. If you had the pleasure of knowing him, then you know he had a rare sense of humor and that his presence will be greatly missed. He left this world much too soon.

The family will receive friends and a memorial will be held Wednesday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church. Flowers or memorials can be sent to Pastor Terry Rudisill. 706 S.Madison St. Lincolnton NC 28092. Earmark Bishop Family.

