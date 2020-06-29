OBITUARY: Robert Cain Bigmeat

Robert Cain Bigmeat, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 after a brief illness. Robert was born in Swain County on Feb. 14, 1949 to the late Welch and Golinda Bigmeat. He served on the Cherokee Fire Department and retired after 33 years.

Robert is survived by his wife, Marina Catt, of 39 years. In addition, he is survived by two daughters, Sonya Agustin and Robyn Bigmeat; one son, Beejay Bigmeat; eight grandchildren, Dana, Robert, Alejandra, Cara, Crystal, Wade, Rabekka, and Tehya; 11 great-grandchildren, Silas, Dominique, Julia, Romero, Dante, Bree, Xavier, Zander, Maxx, Dalilah, and Emmalyn; one sister, Susie Bigmeat; one brother, John Ray Bigmeat; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends and his fur babies, Ms. Kitty and Fat Boy.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a granddaughter, Alicia Wolfe and three brothers, Crock Lambert, Adam Lambert, and Chuck Lambert.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 30 at 1 p.m. at Yellowhill Baptist Church. Reverends Forman Bradley and Eddie Morrow will officiate. The Cherokee Fire and Rescue Department will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow at the West Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, June 29. The family requests that no fresh flowers be sent.

Crisp Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.