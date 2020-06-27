OBITUARY: Reverend Charles Ray Ball

Reverend Charles Ray Ball, 79, of the Balltown Community in Swain County, went to his heavenly home Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was an ordained Baptist Preacher and faithfully served the Lord by preaching God’s Word for the past 59 years. He was the current Pastor of Straight Fork Baptist Church in Cherokee which he loved so dearly for the last 20 years, and was beloved by untold numbers of people in the communities of Swain County, where he had touched many lives.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Bryson City and Swain County. He uplifted the name of Jesus until his death and gave God the glory for all things in his life. As 2nd Timothy says, he fought a good fight, he finished his course, and he kept the faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Albert Ball and Nota Mae Dowell Ball; and two sons, Ronnie Ball Sr. and Mitchell Smiley.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Bradley Ball; one daughter, Pat Smiley; grandchildren, Shae Deck and husband Josh, Kayla Gregory and husband Travis, Aaron Smiley and wife Sarah, Ronnie Ball Jr. and wife Ashley; and great grandchildren, Ayden Smiley, Gracelynn Deck, Willow Smiley, Aizleigh Gregory, Fischer Deck, Addison Gregory, and Charlie Ball.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28 at Crisp Funeral Home Chapel. Revs. Tony Cochran and Caleb King will officiate with burial at Cline Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be Alan Ball, Josh Deck, Aaron Smiley, Travis Gregory, and Larry Roland. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Driver, Sam Watty, Ayden Smiley, and Fisher Deck.