OBITUARY: Monika French Toineeta

Monika French Toineeta, 44, of the Big Cove Community, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike French and Diann Bark; brother, Xavier Ryan French; grandparents, Guy and Martha Bark and Roy and Mary French; uncles, Peanut French and Don Reed; aunt, Lawanda Myers; and father in law, Jesse Toineeta.

Moni is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jesse B. Toineeta; son, Jesse Toineeta (wife Jordyn); grandsons, Easton and Kyler Toineeta; brother and sister, Bruce and Sunshine Toineeta; niece and nephew, Kendall and Anthony Toineeta; godson, Darius Thompson; goddaughters, Jade and Madison Ledford; aunts, Ruby, Thelma, Velma, Roberta Bark, Genevieve Lambert, and Karen, Sharon and Angie French; uncles, Goodlow Bark, Richard and Walter French; and mother in law, Betty Toineeta.

A graveside service will be held at the Swayney Family Cemetery, Tuesday, June 23 at 1 p.m. with James “Bear” Lambert officiating. Pallbearers will be Anthony Toineeta, Lucas Woodard, Raymius Smith, Craig Barker, Jim Oocumma, Preston Bark, and Frank Driver. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Hornbuckle and Brian Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cherokee Central Schools.