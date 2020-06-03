OBITUARY: Matthew Lee Littlejohn

Matthew Lee Littlejohn, 48, of Whittier, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born in Swain County and was raised by Robert Taylor and his mother Joyce Taylor.

He is survived by his wife, Mae Christine Loftis Littlejohn. Matthew was a woodsman and he loved to hunt and fish and anything to do with the outdoors. Most of all, he loved to teach people about Native land and Native culture. He loved being around family and friends and was a very caring and loving man who would do anything for anybody.

He is survived by five children, Brystyn Littlejohn, Matthew Zander Tacket, Christopher Todd Manning, Kimberly Hope Loftis, and Kayla Denis Loftis; five grandchildren; two sisters, Sharron Taylor and Shannon Littlejohn; three brothers, Curtis Ray Littlejohn, Bo Taylor, and Duke McCoy and his dog Peanut also survives.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.