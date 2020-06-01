OBITUARY: Mary W. Youngbird

Mary W. Youngbird (Nan/Granny), 86, of the Birdtown Community, went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, May 27.

Mary joined her parents, John R. and Sarah B. Wolfe, her brothers Johnny and Van; her daughter, Shirley Thomas; her grandson, David Shawn Blanton Jr.; and great grandsons, Brendan Tye Blanton and Trenton B. Thomas.

She is survived by her daughters, Faren Y. Fleetwood (Dennis), Sarita Y. Harjo (David), Jeanell Youngbird; her sister, Sadie Bradley; and brother, George Wolfe. Her grandchildren include Sara Fleetwood, James Fleetwood (April), Heith Harjo (Den`e), Jeremy Harjo, Russell Blankenship, Jim Blankenship (Destiny), Brittney Thomas and Chad Thomas (Tess), 12 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, and special family member, Michaela Blanton Lowe.

Mary was an active member of Boiling Springs Baptist Church where she served as VBS teacher and treasurer for many years.

In 2003, Mary retired from her duties as bookkeeper and administrative assistant with the Cherokee Central School system.

Never one to be idle, she enjoyed learning new skills, such as weaving baskets with her mentor Stacey Wolfe, and adding to her well-established talents of sewing, quilting, and cooking.

Her family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Boiling Springs Baptist Church. Masks are required, as well as social distancing. Pastor Gil Breedlove will officiate. A private graveside service will follow for immediate family only.

Pallbearers are James Fleetwood, Chad Thomas, Davey Bradley, Heith Harjo, Russell Blankenship and Jim Blankenship. Honorary pallbearers are Jeremy Harjo and Joey Henderson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice at Four Seasons Foundation (828) 513-2440.

Special thanks to Vita for always being there and to Savannah for her tender loving care.