OBITUARY: Mary F. Lambert

Mary Seonia Fuller Lambert, 80, of Cherokee, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, June 29, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Mary will be greeted at Heavens Gate by her late husband, J.D. Lambert, and sons, Will Lambert and Rick Lambert. The daughter of the late Richard Fuller and Jessie Wolfe Fuller, she will also be rejoined with her sister, Miriam Wolfe; her brother, Ben Marmon; and her grandchildren, Jessica Owle and Boyd Owle Jr.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children: Denise Ballard (Poncho), Buddy Lambert (Debbie), Mark Lambert (Sherry), all of Cherokee, along with her son Lumpy Lambert (Tia) of Murphy. Mary also leaves behind her grandchildren: Amanda Smoker, Neil Owle, Melanie Lambert, Michael Lambert, Miss Bea Sampson, Jessica Lambert, Allyson Lambert, Logan Lambert, Livia Lambert, Trista Welch, Brandi Lambert, Brianna Lambert, and Charlie Lambert; along with 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Carol Long (Butch), and her sister-in-law, Brenda Grady. Mary also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews as well as extended family and friends. She loved, supported, and took great pride in her family.

She was a member of Wrights Creek Baptist Church where she attended until her health declined. She was a pillar of strength in the community, always helping others in their time of need. Mary retired from the Cherokee Indian Hospital. She was known by most as Granny Mary. Many know her as being the #1 Cherokee Braves and Lady Braves fan. She enjoyed spending time on the lake fishing, mushroom hunting, gardening, reading, and crocheting.

A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 1 p.m. at Mose Owl Cemetery. Pastor James “Bo” Parris and Pastor Eddie Sherrill will officiate. Pallbearers will be among her grandsons and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Betty’s Place or Cherokee Children’s Home. The family wishes to thank everyone in the community for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.