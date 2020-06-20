OBITUARY: Karen Wayhyahneetah Parks

Karen Wayhyahneetah Parks, 81, daughter of the late William Leroy Wahnetah and Emma Cornsilk, passed away on June 13, 2020 in Phoenix, Ariz.

She was an alumnus of Haskell Indian School in Lawrence, Kan. and Central Arizona College in Coolidge, Ariz. Parks was a longtime employee of the Department of Health and Human Service, Indian Health Service, Rockville, Md. (August 1958 to June 1994). An enrolled member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Karen is survived by her husband, Mitchell L. “Sandy” Parks, of the home. She is also survived by her daughter, Nanci L. Easter; son, Jonathan H. Easter; and grandson, Dylan Easter, all of Phoenix. In addition, Karen is survived by her stepson, Todd V. Parks, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Karen will be laid to rest at the family’s cemetery, Hickory Gap, in the Snowbird Community at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24. Crisp Funeral Home, Bryson City, is in charge of final arrangements.