OBITUARY: Jeannie Oocumma Driver

Jeannie Oocumma Driver, 47, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020 while at Mission Hospital Memorial Campus. She is preceded in death by her mother, Annie Oocumma; her sister, Kina Darlene Youngdog; her grandmother, Kina Littlejohn; her grandfather, Boyd Littlejohn; her biological grandfather, Joseph Oocumma; her grandfather, Amos Youngdog Sr and grandmother, Dora Around Him Youngdog; and her uncles: Lexi Oocumma, Henry Queen Littlejohn, John Jr., Wild Bill, Henry Queen, Lewis Queen, and Henry Oocumma.

Jeannie is survived by her father, Marvin Youngdog; her husband, Jerry “Bear” Driver; along with her children, Elizabeth Oocumma, Jamison Cain Oocumma; her special sons, Tavi Rivera and Raymond Taylor; along with her special sister, Stephanie Snow and sister, Terri Rodriguez; as well as one grandchild, Preeya. In addition, her memories are carried on by her uncles, Mose Bub Oocumma, Clint Oocumma, Ray Oocumma, Dave Oocumma, Jerry Oocumma, Seymour Youngdog Sr. of Batesland, S.D., Amos Youngdog Jr. of Batesland, S.D., Myron Youngdog Shield Sr. of Garryowen, Mont.; as well as her aunts, Peggy Littlejohn, Nellie Ahli-Sha (Jake) Stephens, Norma Oocumma, Susan Oocumma, and Caroline Oocumma, Nancy Rouillard and Virginia Irving of Batesland, S.D.; along with great uncle, Simpson Queen; and great aunt, Myrtle Bird.

Jeannie, whom was also known as Jen, was full of laughter and love. She will be remembered for being a loyal and valued friend. As much as she loved her many friends, she loved her family even more. Her laughter and personality could light up a room and will be missed by many. Jen loved her kids, Liz and Cain, and would do anything for them. She adored her Bear so much! She loved all her fur babies and spoiled them. Preeya was the light of her life and brought so much joy into her world. Jen refused to be called grandma so she got the new nickname Momma Jen. She loved to travel and play softball tournaments which is where she made many lifelong friends. She loved her lady MVP Teammates. She loved her sports especially Duke Blue Devils Basketball and the Florida State Football Team. Jen loved to laugh and joke around no matter where she was. If she knew you were sad then she would do anything to make you laugh because she was a firm believer that laughter was good medicine. She attended Haskell Indian Nations University and obtained her degree from Southwestern Community College. She was a force to be reckoned with and will be greatly missed.

The family will be having a graveside service on Friday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at Annie Oocumma Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: Troy Arch, John Martin, Frank Oocumma, Jim Oocumma, Frank Driver, Mike Caldwell, Tim Smith, Duke McCoy, Raymond Taylor, Tavi Rivera, Mike Oocumma, Justin Lambert, and Eric Crowe. Pastor Mathew Tooni will be officiating. We ask that those in attendance, please wear a mask.

