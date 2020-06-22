OBITUARY: Jean Clara Tahquette Bushyhead

Jean Clara Tahquette Bushyhead, 86, went to be with her loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Glen Tahquette and Claudia and Robert Seay. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Minda Faye Ross and son-in-law Red Ross; her son, William (Peter Gun) Lambert; as well as the father of her children, Herbert Lambert; her husband, Robert Bushyhead; her brother, John A. Tahquette; and her daughter-in-law, Lisa Lambert.

Carrying on her memory here are her three sons, Robert (Mary) Lambert of Cherokee, Jody Lambert of Anderson, S.C., and Darrell (Tammy) Lambert of Cherokee. Jean is also survived by seven grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Betty Tahquette, one niece, and one nephew.

Jean was a teacher aide at Cherokee Schools for a short time. She will be remembered for her love of animals, especially her numerous cats, dogs, and birds. Jean was known to tell it like it was.

The family will have a graveside service on Wednesday, June 24 at 2 p.m. at Tahquette Seay Cemetery off of Bob Seay Rd. Ben Reed will be officiating. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.