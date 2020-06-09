OBITUARY:  Deanna A. Beck

Deanna Allene Beck, 25, made her way to her Heavenly home on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Deanna will be greeted at Heaven’s Gate by her grandmothers, Janet Beck and Bernadine George; along with her grandfather; Guy George Jr, her uncle, James T. Beck II; and her sister, Stephanie Beck.

Deanna leaves behind her parents, Jack Beck and Teri Jo Beck, along with her beloved twins, Alex and Avery Taylor and their father, her longtime companion, Daniel Taylor. Carrying on the memory of Deanna will be her brother, Brandon Beck; her sisters, Jackie Beck, Amber Beck, and Camille Davis; as well as her aunts, Denise (Manuel) George, Julie (Kenneth) Maney, Jeanne Beck, Jilinda Beck; and her uncle, Joey Beck. In addition, she is survived by her grandfather, James Beck Sr.; her nieces, Jaicelyn (Jaicee) Beck, Caydence Davis, and Aaliyah Collins; her nephews, Jordan (Crissi) Bennett and their son Waylon, Xavion Davis and Benjamin Collins; her special extended family, Karen Taylor and Angela Taylor. Deanna had so many family, friends and acquaintances that knew her and loved her.

Deanna enjoyed beading and had talked about how she wanted to start beading more in the future. She loved cookouts, especially with family and friends. One of her favorite things to do was ride the Parkway or take her twins swimming at Deep Creek. In the spring, you could find her digging ramps or having fun with a smile and laughter that was shared with everyone who knew her. She loved her family and the color pink.

A graveside service will be held for Deanna A. Beck on Thursday, June 11 at 11 a.m. at Hicks Cemetery off of Stillwell Branch. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend. Ben Reed and Harley Maney Jr. will be Officiating. Pall bearers will be among family and friends.

The family has set up a Memorial Fund at Mountain Credit Union to help Deanna’s young twins, Alex and Avery, along with their father Daniel, who were the lights of her life. All donations will go towards helping them cope with their loss and find a way of moving forward from this loss. The family appreciates all of the love and support from family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.