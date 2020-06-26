OBITUARY: Cheryl Leigh Garner

Cheryl Leigh Garner, 49, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 22, 2020 in Bryson City.

Cheryl was the daughter of the late Jess T Martin and Thelma “Mickey” Sampson, both of Cherokee. She worked as a waitress to support herself over the years and is remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister, and friend by those that knew her. She was known to be a Nascar Racing fan of Kyle Bush, die-hard Tennessee Volunteers and San Francisco 49’s fan and a love for Pepsi.

Cheryl is survived by her children, daughter, Jessica T. Lossiah and son, Johnnie R. Lossiah, both of Cherokee; sisters, Henrietta Sampson, Harriet Sampson, Inez Sampson, Una Lea Sampson, and Leauna “Tootsie” Gloyne; as well as her brothers, Delbert Sampson and Leon Sampson; her aunt, Gwen Wildcat, as well as Andy Gloyne and Sarah Teesateskie. She also leaves behind three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Cheryl was preceded in death by brother, Gary Martin; sister, Sally Martin; grandson, Elijah Lossiah; grandmother, Leauna Crowe; aunts, Lily Wolfe, Elsie Martin, Joann Kalonaheskie, Tunnie Catt, Lawand Maney; and uncle, Duffy Sampson.

A tentative service is set for Friday, June 26 in the chapel of Long House Funeral Home with a possible viewing of Cheryl from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. followed by a short funeral service in the chapel as well starting at 6 p.m.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.