OBITUARY: Betty Bradley Ball

Betty Bradley Ball, 78, of the Balltown community in Swain County, followed her husband Charles Ray to their heavenly home to walk the streets of Glory hand and hand on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Known for her compassion and love for others, she continuously wanted to tell others about the Lord and how good He had been to her. As Proverbs 31:10 says “who can find a virtuous woman? For her price is far above rubies”. Her heart’s desire was for people to know the Lord.

Betty was a life-long native of Swain County. She worked hard and retired from Con Met in 2015. She enjoyed camping at Smokemont with her best friends, but most of all she enjoyed loving on her great grandbabies. She adored her great grandchildren. She sung “Jesus Loves Me” to them and showed them how to live for Jesus.

In addition to her loving husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents, Pomeroy and Irene Bradley; and two sons, Ronnie Ball Sr. and Mitchell Smiley.

She is survived by her daughter, Pat Smiley; four grandchildren, Shae Deck and husband Josh, Kayla Gregory and husband Travis, Aaron Smiley and wife Sarah, and Ronnie Ball Jr and wife Ashley; seven great grandchildren, Ayden Smiley, Gracelynn Deck, Willow Smiley, Aizleigh Gregory, Fischer Deck, Addison Gregory and Charlie Ball.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 29 at Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Tony Cochran, Caleb King, and Marty Pressley will officiate with burial at Cline Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at the Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be David and Ethan King, Robbie Bumgarner, Woover Partridge, Jesse Gonzalez, and Ayden Smiley.