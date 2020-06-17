Museum cancels Cherokee Voices Festival; will feature artists through August 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The Museum of the Cherokee Indian has cancelled its annual Cherokee Voices Festival due to concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19). It plans to feature artists of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians at the Museum through August.

“With a lot of thought and consideration, and to not have an over-crowded event, the Museum will not be hosting the 23rd Annual Cherokee Voices Festival in 2020,” said Dawn Arneach, Museum interim executive director. “We will offer the chance for visitors to meet and see the Cherokee artists that would have been set up during the Festival.”

Artists will be set up at the Museum on Mondays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Monday, June 29 and running through mid-August.

“If the weather is nice, the demonstrators will be set up outside under the Cherokee Hut in front of the Museum,” said Arneach. “If the weather is bad, they will be set up in the main lobby of the Museum. Artists will have items they have made for sale as well.”

Following is the schedule of demonstrators through the end of July:

* Monday, June 29 – Cleto and Becky Montelongo, gourd crafts

* Saturday, July 4 – Jenn Wilson, beadwork; Matt Tooni, flute

* Monday, July 6 – Nathan Bush, copperwork

* Saturday, July 11 – Armando Basulto and Spencer Bolejack, trader encampment; Atsila Anotasgi Warrior encampment

* Monday, July 13 – Butch Goings, woodcarving; Louise Goings, basketry

* Monday, July 20 – Tara McCoy, pottery

* Saturday, July 25 – Waylon Long, Cherokee Indian ballsticks; Michelle Long, beadwork