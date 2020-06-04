Mountain Heritage Center to provide ‘summer camp’ packets for pickup

CULLOWHEE – While summer camp programs have been suspended at the Mountain Heritage Center, Western Carolina University’s museum of Appalachian culture will provide “Step Back in Time” activity and crafts packets to elementary school students on a limited basis.

Beginning Friday, June 12, and through Friday, July 31, packets with seven different themes, each offering a look at mountain life and self-sufficient skills, will be available upon reservation. Packets are free, but donations will be accepted to help defray the costs of craft supplies.

Online links to supplemental materials and videos will provided for additional information on the history and culture of Western North Carolina. A list of topics can be found on center’s webpage at https://www.wcu.edu/engage/ mountain-heritage-center/kids- corner.aspx

The Mountain Heritage Center holds artifacts and exhibitions and offers demonstrations and classes in traditional music, crafts and skills. Currently closed due to precautions for the COVID-19 pandemic, the center is located at Hunter Library on the WCU campus.

Packets will be available for pickup on Fridays, except July 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with safe social distancing delivery made by staff to vehicles. To reserve a packet, call 828-227-7129 or email lstiles@wcu.edu

– Western Carolina University release