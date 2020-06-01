Most events at Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds cancelled for June 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

With the landscape constantly changing regarding coronavirus (COVID-19), the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians has cancelled or rescheduled most of the events at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds for the month of June. As of press time, tribal officials have not made determinations on events in the month of July including the Annual Eastern Band Cherokee Pow Wow.

The only event that will occur is actually a recurring event organized by Tina Swimmer (736-6624). A drive-in church service will be held on the following dates at the Fairgrounds:

* Sunday, June 7 at 11 a.m. – Foreman Bradley preaching

* Sunday, June 14 at 11 a.m. – Harley Maney

* Sunday, June 21 at 11 a.m. – Jason “Bear” Bradley

* Sunday, June 28 at 11 a.m. – Donnie Crump

The following events, originally scheduled at the Fairgrounds for the month of June, have been cancelled:

– Celebrate Summer event (June 4)

– Native American Arts Festival (June 5-6)

– 2020 Census Kick-Off (June 10)

– Summer Carnival (June 12-20)

– Cancer Support Fundraiser (June 27)