EDITORIAL: Editorial Board says thanks for support, patience  

ONE FEATHER EDITORIAL BOARD

We would like to thank all the great readers and subscribers for the enormous amount of patience that they have shown over the past three months. We realize how frustrating it has been for our print readers because communication was interrupted along with their newspaper mailing. In fact, this may be the first time you are seeing direct contact from us since the COVID crisis shutdown tribal operations and One Feather access.

We apologize especially to those of you who only see us via print. While our online presence continued on, providing vital updates and reporting on the community coping with COVID (due to the almost exclusive efforts of our reporter and star online mechanic Scott McKie Brings Plenty), those of you who do not use the Internet were left with no news from the One Feather. The shutdown happened so abruptly that we did not have time to create and mail an explanatory print mailing to let you know what happened to us. We are sorry that we could not be more communicative. We hope and plan to do better.

The One Feather would also like to thank those who have continued to provide information and advertising to the paper for online publication. Your content has been valuable to our community. Thank you to the Office of Information Technology, who have continued to work on critical issues toward keeping the online presence of One Feather resolved.

Of course, we acknowledge the valiant efforts of our governmental leadership, our medical community, law enforcement, emergency services, and our governmental essential workers. They have truly been the front line in the battle during this crisis. We pray for your safety and thank you for your service as you continue the battle.

Readers-moving forward, we have committed to resume subscription mailings. Hopefully, by the time you read this message, you will have already received the June 18 edition. We are happy to be back with you. We will be reviewing the subscription list and advancing your subscription a least another 12 editions to compensate you for the gap in service. If you would like to talk with us directly about your account, please give us a call and we will work with you. As of this printing, the plan is for the staff to be at work Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may phone us, email us, or leave us a message on our Facebook page. Our mainline is (828) 359-6261. A prompt will direct you to specific staff of the One Feather. Our email addresses are printed in this newspaper.

Stay safe!