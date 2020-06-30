EBCI Grad Profile: Taylor A. Moore, Western Carolina University

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Taylor A. Moore, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, graduated recently from Western Carolina University (WCU) with a bachelor’s degree in business finance and accounting. She is currently searching for a job in the finance field.

Moore was a WCU cheerleader for four years.

“I would like to thank Robert Moore, Angela Moore, and rest of my family for all the support I have received throughout college,” she said.

When asked her thoughts on graduation, Moore noted, “I am so grateful I had the opportunity to attend and graduate from WCU. I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for me.”

She is the daughter of Robert L. Moore and Angela Moore and the granddaughter of Chuck and Ann Harris and Kay Moore and the late Robert L. Swayney from the Big Cove Community.