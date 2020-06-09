EBCI Grad Profile: Tashina Rabner, Pasco Hernando State College 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Tashina Rabner, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians from the Big Cove Community, received her RN degree from Pasco Hernando State College in Florida recently.

She plans to continue her education this fall at Western Governors University to pursue an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP) degree.

Rabner noted, “I would like to thank my mom for always believing I could do it and my step-dad, Barry, for never doubting me. Also, Dore, Skylar, and Adri (my family), who have been on my nursing journey since day one.”

“It has been a journey from CNA to LPN to RN, but I’m not done yet,” said Rabner. “This is just another stepping stone to where I want to be. I want to have ARNP behind my name.”

She is the daughter of Florence Lewis and the granddaughter of the late Martha Ross and the late Leroy Ross from the Big Cove Community.