EBCI Grad Profile: Andrew Monteith, The Overlake School 

ONE FEATHER STAFF REPORT

Andrew Monteith, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, graduated recently from The Overlake School in Redmond, Wash. Following graduation, he will attend Bates College this fall to study macro-economics.

While in high school, he participated in the following:

* School newspaper editor, 9th to 11th grade

* Debate captain, 11th and 12th grade

* Member of the boys ultimate team, 9th to 11th grade

* Band, all four years; first chair clarinet, 10th to 12th grade

* Student Representative Body, all four years

“I’d like to thank a lot of people – my parents, my friends, my grandparents, and my teachers,” said Monteith. “I’ve gotten a lot of help.”

When asked his thoughts on graduation, he noted, “Graduating high school is uncertain as it is. COVID-19 makes that uncertainty even greater. The fact is, I have no idea what comes next. I don’t think anyone does. In the phase of that great uncertainty, we have to do what we can for the present, and accept the future as it comes to us.”

He is the son of Tracy and Robin Monteith and grandson of Barbara and Bill Hunt, of Upatoi, Ga., and the late Max Monteith and Carmaleta Monteith of the Yellowhill Community.