Cherokee Nation Businesses announces reopening dates for Cherokee Casinos

TULSA, Okla. – Cherokee Nation Businesses announced today it is welcoming back guests to its 10 casino properties throughout northeast Oklahoma. The company’s phased approach to reopening began this week and will continue throughout next week.

“Over the last two months, we have worked diligently to implement industry-leading protocols that will help ensure the safety of our team members, our guests and our communities. We are confident in our approach and will continue to monitor conditions and recommendations from federal, state and local health authorities,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “This is the worst public health crisis we’ve faced in generations, and it has presented challenges to Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Businesses like none before. We have made great progress in our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, but the work is far from done. As we begin to welcome back our guests, we must remain vigilant in our efforts to protect one another.”

Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Cherokee Casino Ft. Gibson were the first properties to reopen on Monday, June 1, followed by Cherokee Casino Sallisaw on Tuesday, June 2.

Pending the successful implementation of CNB’s Responsible Hospitality plan and approval from the Cherokee Nation Gaming Commission, Cherokee Casino Will Rogers Downs, Cherokee Casino Grove and Cherokee Casino Roland will open June 10.

The remaining properties, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, Cherokee Casino West Siloam Springs, Cherokee Casino South Coffeyville and Cherokee Casino Ramona, are expected to open by the end of next week.

All properties will operate at a reduced capacity with enhanced health and safety protocols in place. Those protocols include physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests. Individuals with a temperature in excess of 100.4 F will not be permitted to enter the building, and face masks will be required by all. Guests are asked to bring their own mask, which covers the nose and mouth but not the full face.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the dedication, determination and resilience demonstrated by our team members throughout this pandemic,” said Chuck Garrett, CEO of Cherokee Nation Businesses. “Their passion for service is what built our reputation for excellence, and we share their excitement as we begin to welcome back our loyal guests. While the guest experience may be different than before, our guests will continue to receive the first-class hospitality they have come to know and love.”

In addition to the protocols outlined in the Responsible Hospitality plan, each casino floor will be closed to the public from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. daily to accommodate deep cleaning and sanitization.

To learn more about the Responsible Hospitality plan, please visit www.Anadisgoi.com.

– Anadisgoi release