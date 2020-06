Cherokee High School 2019-20 Athletic Awards 

Following are the athletic awards for the 2019-20 academic year as given by the Cherokee High School Athletic Dept.:

Middle School Soccer

Offensive Award: Mato Grant

Defensive Award: Whitney Rogers

Coach’s Award: Jaylynne Esquivel

Middle School Girls Cross Country

MVP: Dvdaya Swimmer

Coach’s Award: Selu Swayney

Coach’s Award: Yvonne Saunooke

Middle School Boys Cross Country

MVP: Tyce Hogner

Coach’s Award: Dawson Clapsaddle

Coach’s Award: Matix Stamper

Middle School Volleyball

Offensive Award: Loshi Ward

Defensive Award: Dvdaya Swimmer

Coach’s Award: Creedon Arch

Coach’s Award: Awee Walkingstick

Middle School Wrestling

MVP: Chase Calhoun

Most Improved: Elijah Lineberry

Coach’s Award: Kellen Ensley

Middle School Girls Basketball

Offensive Award: Creedon Arch

Defensive Award: Dvdaya Swimmer

Coach’s Award: Loshi Ward

Hustle Award: Whitney Rogers

Middle School Boys Basketball

Offensive Award: Michael Driver

Defensive Award: Javian Martin

Coach’s Award: Mato Grant

JV Football

Offensive Award: Chase Calhoun

Defensive Award: Zac Maney

Coach’s Award: Tso Smith

JV Volleyball

Offensive Award: Phoebe Rattler

Defensive Award: Adia Frady, Destiny Siweumptewa

Coach’s Award: Kayla Larch

JV Cheerleading

MVP: Jenna Cruz

Leadership Award: Dalaina Mills

Spirit Award: Jayle Creason

JV Girls Basketball

Offensive Award: AJ Hill

Defensive Award: Betty Lossiah

Coach’s Award: Kayla Larch

Most Improved: Praire Toineeta

JV Boys Basketball

Offensive Award: Tso Smith

Defensive Award: Chunky Reed

Coach’s Award: Cameron Sampson

Varsity Boys Soccer

Offensive Award: Rocky Peebles

Defensive Award: Jayden Tooni

Coach’s Award: Sommersey Gammon

Varsity Girls Cross Country

MVP: Jaylynne Esquivel

Coach’s Award: Dorian Reed

Coach’s Award: Rosa Reyes

Varsity Boys Cross Country

MVP: Oztin Swayney

Coach’s Award: Richard Mata

Coach’s Award: Jaylen Bark

Varsity Volleyball

Offensive Award: Aria Foerst

Defensive Award: Zoey Walkingstick

Coach’s Award: Donna Thompson

Coach’s Award: Shaylyn Barker

Coach’s Award: Aia Johnson

Varsity Football

Offensive Award: Don Bradley

Defensive Award: Jose Salinas

Coach’s Award: Cameron Sampson

Varsity Cheerleading

MVP: Mattie Maney

Leadership Award: Abby Space

Spirit Award: Lucian Davis

Varsity Girls Golf

MVP: Naomi Smith

Coach’s Award: Dali Crowe

Varsity Wrestling

MVP: Caden Pheasant

Most Improved: Masih Catolster

Coach’s Award: Braden Taylor

Varsity Indoor Girls Track

MVP: Jaylynne Esquivel

Varsity Indoor Boys Track

MVP: Jonathon Frady

Coach’s Award: Rocky Peebles

Coach’s Award: Xavier Armachain

Varsity Girls Basketball

Offensive Award: Deante Toineeta

Defensive Award: Raylen Bark

Coach’s Award: Naomi Smith

Varsity Boys Basketball

Offensive Award: Sterling Santa Maria

Defensive Award: Don Bradley

Coach’s Award: Bobby Crowe