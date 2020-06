Cherokee High School 2019-20 Academic Awards 

Following are the academic awards given by Cherokee High School for the 2019-20 year:

Top Academic Students (9th Grade): Ariyonna Hill-Maney, Alexis Smith, Dali Crowe, Lilah Reynolds, Emma Taylor

Top Academic Students (10th Grade): Kegan Curtice, Abigail Taylor, Vivian Ross, Takota Sexton, Caedance Smith

Top Academic Students (11th Grade): Destiny Mills, Shalyn Barker, Maya Cruz, Mattie Maney, Rosa Reyes

Top Academic Students (12th Grade): Treannie Larch, Cameron Nelson, Sterling Santa Maria, Raylen Bark, Christopher Gammon

CHS Best All-Around: Jarius Gloyne, Bessie Swayney, Nessa Smith

Cherokee Boys Club Braves Achievement Awards (9th Grade): Rachel Maney, Aidien Wolfe

Cherokee Boys Club Braves Achievement Awards (10th Grade): Jamice Mora, Gabriel Jarvis

Cherokee Boys Club Braves Achievement Awards (11th Grade): Maya Cruz, Lorenzo Ramirez

Cherokee Boys Club Braves Achievement Awards (12th Grade): Breanna Mangold, Cameron Nelson

Film Production 1: Jeffrey Bradley

Intro to Engineering Design: Ike Tsatoke

Intro to Auto Service: Tanin Esquivel

Auto Service 1: Daniel Thompson

Auto Service 2: Tyler Ledford

Health Science 1: Emilio Librado

Health Science 2: Breanna Mangold

Health Team Relations: Idalis Crowe

Health Occupation Leadership Award: Shalyn Barker

Agri-Science Applications: Fala Welch

Environmental and Natural Resources: Hawk Ensley

Horticulture: Tyler Ledford

Animal Science 1: Anna Bigwitch

Foods 1: Brianna Carter

Foods 2: Avlin Welch

Parenting: Brianna Carter

Accounting: Braden Taylor

Business Law: Praire Toineeta

Sports and Entertainment Marketing: Zack Maney

Entrepreneurship: Abigail Taylor

A&T Production: Faith Cline

Personal Finance: Idalis Crowe

Intro to Woodshop: Cavan Reed

Woodshop 1: Adam Panther

Health and P.E. Girls: Anna Bigwitch

Health and P.E. Boys: Kensen Davis

Physical Fitness Girls: Alexis Smith

Physical Fitness Boys: Jose Salinas

Sports Performance: Deante Toineeta

Olympic Weights Girls: Raylen Bark

Gardner’s P.E. Award: Nessa Smith

Visual Arts 1: Dreyton Long

Visual Arts 2: Aia Johnson

Graphic Design: Staci Spicer

Yearbook: Howard Wallace

Cherokee Arts & Crafts 1: Makayla McGaha

Cherokee Arts & Crafts 2: Lauren Luther

Cherokee Baskets: Dali Crowe

Woodcarving 1: Tino Pete

Woodcarving 2: Cameron Nelson

Spanish 1: Aiyana Lambert

Spanish 2: Christopher Gammon

Cherokee 1: Raylen Bark

Cherokee 2: Lauren Luther

Cherokee Language Immersion: Ariyonna “AJ” Hill-Maney

Earth and Environmental Science: Anna Bigwitch

Biology: Idalis Crowe

Physical Science: Emma Taylor

Chemistry: Breanna Mangold

Physics: Ayden Evans

American History 1: Shay Barker

American History 2: Shay Barker

Civics: Raylen Bark

World History: Makayla McGaha

English 1: Destiny Siweumptewa

English 2: Dali Crowe

English 3: Mattie Maney

English 4: Cameron Nelson

Foundations of Reading: Adia Frady

Academic Prep.: Anthony Lossiah

Broadcast Journalism: Abbigail Space

Native American Literature: Jae Lossiah

Creative Writing: Deonta Bird

WCU English 101: Macy Swayney

Foundations of Math 1: Tyler Wolfe

Math 1: Mahala Allison

Math 2: Idalis Crowe

Math 3: Kegan Curtice

Discreet Math: Awee Sequoyah

Advanced Functioning and Modeling: Brandon Wolfe

Pre-Calculus: Maya Cruz

Computer Lab (CHS World Changers): Vivian Ross, Caedance Smith, Eeyannah Catolster-Sexton, Destiny Mills, Christopher Gammon, Emma Taylor

Appalachian State University Amanda Swimmer Spirit Award: Maya Cruz, Marcus Owle

Attendance Awards (9th Grade): Ariyonna “AJ” Hill-Maney, Cristofer Rivera, Aidien Wolfe, Alessandra Martinez, Oztin Swayney, Cavan Reed, Adam Willett

Attendance Awards (10th Grade): Rayna Ricks