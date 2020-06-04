CCS School Board goes online for first June meeting 

By JONAH LOSSIAH

ONE FEATHER STAFF

The latest decisions made by the Cherokee Central Schools’ Board of Education were made via email in leu of an in-person meeting at the school. The Board has held several meetings in this manner in order to maintain social distancing.

Due to the format, much less is discussed in depth and it is primarily used to vote on proposed resolutions and clarify any specific questions about those resolutions.

The agenda for this past meeting was much smaller than many in the past. There were no guests, new business, nor old business to discuss. It consisted solely of voting on the consent agenda and establishing the date and time for the next meeting of the School Board.

The only questions raised were by Board Member Tara Reed-Cooper, who requested clarification regarding the hiring process on one of the resolutions. First, she cleared up the minimum requirements. Reed-Cooper also asked why there weren’t more individuals brought into the interview process.

“It also states that six candidates were qualified but only one candidate interviewed,” she said. “Do we not interview everyone that applies and is qualified? If not, how was she selected to be the only one to interview?”

Heather Driver clarified that the individual “is an in-house applicant. She was selected based on the in-house preference policy.”

Following clarification, the consent agenda was unanimously passed by the six members of the Board. It put forth the following resolutions:

Cory Lambert is approved as an elementary teacher for Cherokee Elementary School.

Brittany Boaz is approved as an elementary teacher for Cherokee Elementary School.

Janet Arch is approved as the custodian supervisor for Cherokee Central School.

The next meeting of the CCS Board of Education is planned to be held in-person at the school on Monday, June 15 at 4:45 p.m.