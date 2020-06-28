BOWLING: Wolfe signs letter of intent with Tusculum University 

By SCOTT MCKIE B.P.

ONE FEATHER STAFF

Brandon Wolfe signed a letter of intent recently to join the bowling team at Tusculum University in Greenville, Tenn. Wolfe is a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and a recent graduate of Cherokee High School (CHS).

“I come from a bowling family and grew up in the bowling alleys in Franklin and Sylva, but I never really got serious about it until nine years ago,” he said.

Wolfe said he is looking forward to bowling at the next level. “It is definitely going to be a different experience for sure. I know it’s going to be harder and a lot more challenging, but I am up for it.”

Martha Wolfe, Brandon’s mother, commented, “He has worked very hard to be at the level he is now. Seeing him sign to bowl in college could not have made me any more proud.”

The Tusculum University Pioneers bowling program said in a statement, “We are Pioneer nation and we are growing, we are truly blessed to have signed Brandon Wolfe from Cherokee, North Carolina…Brandon will add great versatility as our first southpaw in the program!”

While at CHS, Wolfe was inducted into the National Honor Society as a junior and was a member of the AISES program his junior and senior years.

He is the son of Wayne and Martha Wolfe.