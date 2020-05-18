“Unto These Hills” outdoor drama cancelled for 2020 season

NOTE: The Cherokee Historical Association released the following statement on the afternoon of Monday, May 18 regarding the 2020 production of “Unto These Hills” as well as the opening of the Oconaluftee Indian Village.

Dear Patrons,

It is with a heavy heart that we send this note to you concerning our 2020 season.Â After watching the news, reading everything we can get our hands on, and speaking with the tribal leaders about preparing and opening the show, our board and staff has determined that producing “Unto These Hills” in 2020 is too much of a risk for our company members, community and patrons. Members of CHA have been working diligently over the past few weeks in hopes that a season would be possible, but after reviewing our plans it became apparent that there was no way to guarantee everyone’s safety. In these times, anything less than a guarantee is too much of a risk for the health and safety of everyone.

THE OCONALUFTEE INDIAN VILLAGE WILL OPEN IN JUNE HOWEVER.

Rest assured that our staff will be in the office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the coming weeks to answer any questions regard the future of UTH, refunds, and exchanges. You can call (828) 497-2111 or email groupsandtouring@cherokeeadventure.com to discuss what you would like to do in regards to a refund or exchange for next summer. You can also send us a message here with your contact info and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Also, if you would like to use your pre-purchased tickets as a donation we can get you that information for a tax write off.

Again, we were very much looking forward to the upcoming season. We were excited for the cast that we had assembled. It breaks our heart that we will not get to our story this summer. We at Cherokee Historical Association wish you all the best and hope that everyone is staying safe and healthy!

Sincerely,

Cherokee Historical Association