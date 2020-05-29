SPEAKING OF FAITH: Jesus, our joy!

By REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“Jesus the True Vine”

“Yes, I am the vine, ye are the branches. Those who remain in me, and I in them, will produce much fruit. For apart from me you can do nothing.

“Anyone who does not remain in me is thrown away like a useless branch and withers. Such branches are gathered into a pile to be burned.

“But if you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask for anything you want, and it will be granted!

“When you produce much fruit, you are my true disciples. This brings great glory to my Father.

“I have loved you as the Father has loved me. Remain in my love.

“When you obey my commandments, you remain in my love, just as I obey my Father’s commandments and remain in his love.

”I have told you these things so that you will be filled with my joy. Yes, your joy will overflow!

John 15:5-11 (NLT)

“Maintaining the ‘Joy of the LORD’ means that there has to be a maturing, a balancing out, or a leveling off, or it can cause a rollercoaster effect instead,” Pastor Melton explained. “Joy is eternal as it is what God has done on the inside of each believer. Happiness comes, but is only from our external circumstances. Our faith can build or diminish our Joy also! If we feel we have to strive to maintain Joy, it is only being done in our own strength (“…The Joy of the LORD is my strength.” Nehemiah 8:10). A person may keep it up for a while but all too often results in a burnout rate. It is the Joy in the Lord that can keep one going and it truly blesses us. (2 Cor. 4:1-4; 5-7; 8-10; John 15:11.). Murmuring or complaining is never a good idea. God will turn it all around. If we are not strong in the Lord, and are having a bad day—Jesus even had a bad day—in Gethsemane—and recovered His strength there for the Joy that was set before Him.

“Abiding in Christ—He’s always there!. He is in me and I’m in Him, acknowledge Him, vs.11.

“When the LORD brought back his exiles to Jerusalem, it was like a dream!

“We were filled with laughter, and we sang for joy. And the other nations said, ‘What amazing things the LORD has done for them.’

“Yes, the LORD has done amazing things for us!

“What joy!

“Restore our fortunes, LORD, as streams renew the desert.

“Those who plant in tears will harvest with shouts of joy.

“They weep as they go to plant their seed, but they sing as they return with the harvest.”

Psalm 126:1-6 (NLT)

Pastor Melton explained, “We have actually experienced some bondage in these last weeks. We really know now what it’s like to want to be set free. The LORD knew how to set them free and He knows how to set us free.

“When the LORD turned it around, He has done what we could call a ‘Divine Reversal.’ We have become like those who dream. All things are possible. Yes, He turned is around and is now bringing us back into our dreams.

The devil has wanted to crush our dreams, especially for those who are called according to His Purpose. But the LORD knows how to turn it causing fruit to grow, and to be able to dream of an even better day, coming out of all ‘that mirey clay’.

“Today, we’ve been experiencing the good—laughter and singing! There is a joy as we celebrate the LORD, for He has all our tomorrows. The devil was being sent to break you—but Blessed be the LORD, for He hath done great things for them and us. Your praises of Him is a weapon in the hands of God. Let’s shout our way out! When the Church becomes the Church, we can truly celebrate the victories of God. We can say, ‘turn again our captivity and everything lost in captivity comes back, today! Break this cycle—out of bondage and trade it for floods. He multiplies it and gives it back to you! Our God is able. The precious seeds sown, we can rejoice as we bring back more than enough! He wants us to experience His Power. He blesses us with so much, you can’t carry them all. This is the right place and the right time.”