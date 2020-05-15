SPEAKING OF FAITH: For us, Jesus died and arose – for you, too

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

(See Matthew 27:56-66; Matthew 28:1-20; Mark 15: 33-47; Mark 16:1-19; Luke 23:13-56; John 19:28-42; John, chapters 20-21, so you may understand and decide for yourself.)

(Continued from last week’s column.) Pastor Melton added, “On the cross, just after Jesus had dismissed His Spirit, there was a great earthquake and the veil in the Temple was rent, (torn in two) from the top to the bottom! The Roman centurion standing nearby heard Jesus cry out. There, and witnessing later about what he had heard and seen, the centurion had spoken, ‘Truly this man was the Son of God.’ (As related by Jesus’ disciple, Mark, recorded in the Book of Mark 15:37-39).

“Jesus had died and His Spirit descended into hell. His earthly body was later placed and sealed up within a borrowed tomb with a stone rolled across the opening that had to have weighed at least two to three thousand pounds.” No individual alone could have moved it!

“There was no battle in hell as some have supposed, because, with the entrance of Jesus into that pit, every devil would have had to bow their knees. No grave could have held His Body down. Now, Hallelujah! no grave can keep our bodies down, either!

Job Responds To The LORD

“Then Job replied to the LORD:

“I know that you can do anything, and no one can stop you.

“You asked, ‘Who is this that questions my wisdom with such ignorance?’

“It is I—and I was talking about things I knew nothing about, things far too wonderful for me.

“You said, ‘Listen and I will speak! I have some questions for you, and you must answer them.’

“”I had only heard about you before, but now I have seen you with my own eyes.

“I take back everything I said, and I sit in dust and ashes to show my repentance.”

Job 42:1-6 (NLT)

“Our God is unstoppable. God can stop diseases like Aids, Covid-19, end addictions to pills, alcohol and other drugs, even stop murders. He’s our powerful, our amazing God. He can ‘quicken’ (make alive) your mortal body. Jesus’ Resurrection from the dead, is what sets Christianity apart.

“But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.”

Romans 8:11 (KJV)

“(The Holy Spirit is God’s promise or guarantee of eternal life for those who believe in him. The Spirit is within us now by faith, and by faith we are certain to live with Christ forever. See Romans 8:23;” 1 Corinthians 6:14; 2 Corinthians 4:14; 1 Thessalonians 4:14. (from NLT notes.)”

Added Pastor Melton, “The same Spirit blesses us with a relationship. Love Him for He first loved you. The same Spirit who raised Jesus, now lives in us! He has now sent us the same Comforter—to those who are the sons of God—and this makes us unstoppable! Your past experiences have nothing to do with His Word. Anyplace where doubts come, can stop you—not God. Wherever you know God is unstoppable get in the Word—meditate on it so the Word can come out of your mouth. It can’t come out until you put it in. Our Spirit man is the only part of us that’s perfect. Wherever you will do this you will be unstoppable. Outside of God—all things are stoppable. Only the things of God are unstoppable.

”We must quit telling others how ‘big our problems are.’ Tell the enemy how big our God is. The devil is stopped,” Pastor Melton assures us. (Romans 6:4-7, read through verse 14…)”Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death: that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so, we also should walk in newness of life. For if we have been planted together in the likeness of his death, we shall be also in the likeness of his resurrection. For he that is dead is freed from sin.”

“The tomb is empty. Jesus is coming back. God raised Jesus up—the greatest resurrection power ever shown. No one disputes an empty tomb. Because He is unstoppable, I am unstoppable. Take Communion (1 Corinthians 11) in remembrance until he comes. Teach your children—it’s their right of passage.