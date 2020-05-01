SPEAKING OF FAITH: Blessings come with our obedience

REV. TIMOTHY L. MELTON, PASTOR

CHEROKEE PENTECOSTAL HOLINESS CHURCH

“If you fully obey the LORD your God and carefully keep all his commands that I am giving you today, the LORD your God will set you high above all the nations of the world.

“You will experience all these blessings if you obey the LORD your God:

“Your towns and your fields will be blessed.

“Your children and your crops will be blessed.

“Your offspring of your herds and flocks will be blessed.

“Your fruit baskets and breadboards will be blessed.

“Wherever you go and whatever you do, you will be blessed.

“The LORD will conquer your enemies when they attack you. They will attack you from one direction but they will scatter from you in seven!

Verse 8. “The LORD will guarantee a blessing on everything you do and will fill your storehouses with grain. The LORD your God will bless you in the land he is giving you.

Verse 9. “If your obey the commands of the LORD your God and walk in his ways, the LORD will establish you as his holy people as he swore he would do.

Verse 10. “Then all the nations of the world will see that you are a people claimed by the LORD, and they will stand in awe of you,

“The LORD will give you prosperity in the land he swore to your ancestors to give you, blessing you with many children, numerous livestock, and abundant crops.

“The LORD will send rain at the proper time from his rich treasury in the heavens and will bless all the work you do. You will lend to many nations, but you will never need to borrow from them.

Verse 13. “If you listen to these commands of the LORD your God that I am giving you today, and if you carefully obey them, the LORD will make you the head and not the tail, and you will always be on top and never at the bottom.

“You must not turn away from any of the commands I am giving you today, nor follow after other gods and worship them.”

Deuteronomy 28:1-14 (NLT)

“Lift your hands in praise,” according to Verse 8, “Go to Cherokee so the blessing comes to your house,” offered Pastor Melton. “‘I will send another command, a very real, promised blessing to your storehouse,’ says the LORD.’”

“Our God walks on streets of gold. The promise is during this time, whatever you do, especially for your neighbors, ministry is blessed. This can be the time of moving on to the next level,’” explains Pastor Melton.

“In Verse 9, holiness means you are working to live for God—and not living with a sense of guilt or shame. The Holy Spirit helps you by telling you, ‘You can live better than this.’”

“Speaking prophetically,” continues Pastor Melton, “This is ‘a weeding out time’ of those who are not committed. Rise up to the challenge and flourish in these days! Others may be saying, ‘Woe is me’, but God is establishing a holy people. These are the ‘endtimes’. What are you waiting for? Let Him bless you! Let the Peace, the Joy of Heaven overtake you! God is establishing His people. Others may be afraid of thee—respecting you as a child of the Most High God. While many may be struggling as they watch the news of the day, you will know that God is in control. They are going to raise up and call you Blessed. God opens up to you out of His Good Treasure—He gives Himself, as His Presence floods our homes, when we call upon His Name. The LORD shows up with His Peace.”

Added Pastor Melton, “Verse 13 says, if we hearken…hear and obey, the blessings will come and we will be lacking nothing. The Storehouse will be overwhelmed after His House, His Church, has been shaken. Laziness…know that God has given us all the time, if we act now, and hearken to His instructions, the blessings will not be lacking anything.”

“Blessed is the man that trusteth in the LORD, and whose hope the LORD is.

“For he shall be as a tree planted by the waters, and that spreadeth out her roots by the river, and shall not see when heat cometh, but her leaf shall be green; and shall not be careful in the year of drought, neither shall cease from yielding fruit.”

“Ask me and I will tell you remarkable secrets…”

Jeremiah 17:7-8; (KJV) and 33:3 (NLT)