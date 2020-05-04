OBITUARY: Whitney Voss

Whitney Voss, 29, of Waynesville, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020. She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Darryl Ross and Garfield Long Sr., and her aunt, Kristen Voss.

Whitney is survived by her parents, father, Eric (Gina) Voss, and her mother, Sherri (Delbert) Ross; her grandparents, Jan (Bill) Loftus, and grandmother, Gail Panther Long. In addition, she is survived by her brothers, Kyle Voss, Jason (Tara) Paul and her sister, Caroline Voss; her nieces, Aliyah Voss and Emeliyah Wolfe and one nephew Aries Paul; uncles, Jimmy Bradley, Rodney Panther, Deino Panther, Jamie Panther and Jared Panther, Bill (Florence) Paul, Greg Voss; aunts, Loni Panther, Sarah Lynn Crowe (Tooni) and Sarita Panther (Fred); cousins; Michael Bradley, A.J. Bradley, Monique Paul, Shawn Paul, William Paul, Wyatt Paul, Dustin Voss and Derek Brimmer; and her boyfriend; Will West.

The family had a private graveside service Monday, May 4 at Sequoyah Cemetery.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.