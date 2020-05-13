OBITUARY: Tracey Lee Saunooke

Tracey Lee Saunooke, 47, of the Snowbird Community, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived her mother, Lynda Saunooke; the love of her life, Sonny Holder; her aunts, Marion (Jody) Taylor and husband Jonah of Cherokee, and Laura Saunooke of Robbinsville; cousins, Jason Taylor and Natalie Bivins both of Cherokee; Tracey’s little brother, Dustin Raxter; and her beloved dogs Precious, Pepper and Sugar.

The family had a private graveside service Saturday, April 25 in the Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Patrick Breedlove officiated.

The family had a private graveside service Saturday, April 25 in the Little Snowbird Baptist Church Cemetery. The Reverend Patrick Breedlove officiated.