OBITUARY: Mary Theresa French Smith

Mary Theresa French Smith, 36, of Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday May 6, 2020. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of Walter French (Brenda) of Cherokee and the late Caroline Smith. In addition to her mother, she was also preceded in death by a maternal grandmother, Dorcus Smith; paternal grandparents, Roy Daniel and Mary Swayney French; two uncles, Allen Smith and William Smith; and two sisters, Dominique French and Sheryl French.

In addition to her father, she is also survived by one son, Blake Nathaniel French; grandfather, Samuel Smith and wife June of Cherokee; four brothers, Sammy, Justin, Danny, and Josh French all of Cherokee; two sisters, Kristie Hornbuckle and Terri Welch both of Cherokee; nieces, Kennedy, Reece, Grei, Caidyn; nephews, Christopher, Anson, and Colton; great niece, Salem; aunts, Karen French-Browning and husband Johnny, Dean Reed, Sharon Smith, and Sharon French all of Cherokee; one uncle, Richard French and wife Angie; several great aunts and a great uncle, and many friends and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 11 at the Swayney Family Cemetery on Big Cove Rd, Cherokee. Brother James (Bear) Lambert will officiate.

The family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Monday at Swayney Family Cemetery.