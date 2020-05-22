OBITUARY: Mary Ida Bowman Elliott

With profound sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Ida Bowman Elliott during the morning hours of Thursday, May 21, 2020. She spent her final days at the Cherokee Indian Hospital where she received excellent and compassionate care. She was surrounded by her family and vast love from those near and far.

Mrs. Elliott was born in Mitchell County on Feb. 26, 1935 to the late Claude and Nora Bowman. Ida was a long term resident of Bryson City where she raised her family and retired after a long career with First Union Bank. In recent years, she moved to Graham County to be closer to her beloved brothers and sisters. She was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and was very proud of her Native American heritage.

She will be cherished in the lives of her children, grandchildren, family, and dear friends. She is survived by a daughter, Pam Sabella (Joe); one son, Jesse Elliot Jr. (Mary Anne); five grandchildren, Maggie Elliott, Chelsea Elliott, Taylor Sabella, Ben Elliott,

and Jake Elliott; one sister, Shirley Greene; one brother, Jack Bowman; and many nieces, nephews, special family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Elliott; a son, Jimmy Elliott; a grandson, Joseph Sabella and her little companion, Brownie.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 25 at 12 p.m. at Swain Memorial Park. Reverend Ed Kilgore will officiate. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider carrying on Ida’s love for dogs through memorial donations to P.A.W.S. of Bryson City, 57 Lemons Branch Rd, Bryson City, NC. Phone (828) 488-0418.