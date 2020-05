Marina Geeting, 75, of Whittier, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Kathryn Dean Bradley.

She is survived by two sons, Bill Geeting and James (Marie) Geeting; one daughter, Kathryn Cline; and nine grandchildren.

An online registry is available at: www.appalachianfuneralservices.com.

Appalachian Funeral Services, of Sylva, is serving the family.