OBITUARY: Joyce (Koodaloo) Bernice Tranter

Joyce (Koodaloo) Bernice Tranter, 84, of the Big Cove Community, went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, May 21, 2020. The daughter of the late Edna Welch, she is preceded in death by her sister, Gwendolyn Wray Gleason.

Joyce is survived by her son, David Keith Tranter Sr. along with her grandchildren, David (Jordan) Tranter Jr., Tabitha Tranter, Kayla (Michael) Winchester, Ryan Tranter, Carisa McGuire, Shane (Holly) Dresselhaus, and Jesse Dresselhaus. In addition, she leaves behind her great grandchildren, Lane Donovan, Karizma and Mckenzey McGuire; Ayla, Alaia and Lexi Tranter; Edgar and Hunter Winchester, Neveah Owle, Demetri and Norman Dresselhaus.

Joyce was a retired executive secretary and a member of the Big Cove Baptist Church. She absolutely loved her grandchildren. She adored her dog Puddles. She named all of her beloved dogs Puddles. She worked for Qualla Housing and Cooper Enterprises for many years. She loved being a Sunday School Teacher as well as Treasurer for Big Cove Baptist Church.

The family will have a private graveside service for Joyce (Koodaloo) Bernice Tranter on Tuesday, May 26 at 2 p.m. at the Bradley Welch Cemetery in the Big Cove Community. Pastor Bo Parris will be officiating. Pall bearers will be Troy Sr., Troy Jr., Michael Winchester, Ryan Tranter, David Tranter Jr., and Perry Shell.

