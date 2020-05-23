OBITUARY: Joe Otter

Joe Otter, 29, of the Birdtown Community, took his final journey on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Norma Rattler; his maternal grandmother, Cornelia S. Rattler; his paternal grandparents, Oliver and Nannie Otter; and paternal uncle, Kenny Otter.

His memory will live on by his companion, Brittney Rogers; his Father, Oliver Otter Jr. (Lorraine); five children, Rae, Maiya, Sami, Sakira, and Luke; his sister, Cornelia Rattler; his brothers, Dustin (Ashley), Jordan (Kristen), Snapper, Harley and his Momma, Darlene Davis. He is also survived by aunt, Lawanna Otter, and several cousins.

He will be taken to Echota Baptist Church in Birdtown to await service hour. Family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. Sunday, May 24 at the church. At other times, the family will be at 56 Adams Ck Housing Rd. Burial will be in the Otter family cemetery on Yellowhill. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25.