OBITUARY: Jeannette Sue Rattler Teesateskie

Jeannette Sue Rattler Teesateskie, 89, of the Snowbird Community, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 23, 2020. A native of Snowbird, she was the daughter of the late Cain Saunooke and Lucy Smoker Rattler and wife of the late Tom Teesateskie. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Patrick Teesateskie; two grandchildren, Christopher “Hooty” Teesateskie and Bell Smith; and sisters, Anita Reed, Lillian Locust, and Bell Taylor.

Jeannette was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She loved her gardening, her kids, and grandkids. She especially enjoyed watching them play ball. Most of all she loved the Lord.

She is survived by seven children, Ronnie Teesateskie and wife Sandra of Robbinsville, Barbara Owl of Murphy, Blanche Teesateskie of Robbinsville, Christine McCoy and husband Steve of Robbinsville, Donna Sue McCracken and husband Lonnie of Robbinsville, Steve Teesateskie and Wife Donna of Cherokee, and Norma Jean Smith of the home; 22 grandkids; 40 great grandkids; and five great great grandkids; two half siblings, Vivian Ross and Solomon Slick Saunooke both of Cherokee; and her best friend, Linda Saunooke of Robbinsville.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27 at Zion Hill Baptist Church in Robbinsville. Pastors James (Bo) Parris and Coy Adams will officiate with burial at Ledford Family Cemetery.

Jeannette will be taken back to the Church at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of Service.