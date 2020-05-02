OBITUARY: Dustin G. French

Dustin G. French, 43 of the Big Cove Community in Cherokee, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2020. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sam and Cora Wahnetah, as well as his paternal grandparents, Viola and Merony French.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Gary and Margaret French; one brother, Greg French; his children, Jamar T. French of Ft. Hall, Idaho, Dante French of the home and Khloe French of the home. Dustin is also survived by his aunts, Delores, Lucetta, Yvonne, and Charlotte. Dustin had several special friends and cousins that will also carry his memory on.

Dustin was a tour guide and crafts man at the Oconaluftee Indian Village for many year where he enjoyed meeting new people and sharing his traditional knowledge. He enjoyed basketball and being out in the mountains. Dustin enjoyed spending time with his friends but loved spending time with his children the most.

The family will have a private memorial service for Dustin G. French.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.