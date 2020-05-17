OBITUARY: Dorothy Lucille Driver West

Dorothy Lucille Driver West, 73, of the Big Cove Community of Cherokee, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020. The daughter of the late Spencer and Lucy Driver, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy West; her son, Will West; and her brothers, Eric, Rex, Dennis, Abraham, Kenneth and John, along with her sisters, Joy and Rosilee.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Isaac (Beth) Driver, Elaine Driver, and Adam West, along with her stepdaughter, Linda West. Carrying on her memory will be her grandchildren: Sean West, Crystal Cruz, Stephanie Cruz, Tahnaya Perez, Brittney Driver, AC Smoker, Elle Bradley, Denice Driver, Mckayla Solorio, and Francis Walkingstick , along with 14 great grandchildren. Dorothy also leaves behind her sisters: Bessie (Lane) Smoker and Donna (Steve) Teesateskie, and her brother, Mooney (Linda) Swayney as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Dorothy will be remembered for her love of board games. She really enjoyed playing Yahtzee. One of her favorite past times was watching wrestling on Monday and Friday nights with her granddaughter Brittney. She was an animal lover and adored cats. Her favorite animal was her dog Sophy though, a gentle giant that loved her back. She loved her family and was devoted to them. She will be greatly missed by everyone that knew her.

Dorothy will be leaving Long House Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20 to make her final journey home. The family will have a private graveside service on Wednesday, May 20 at 12 p.m. at the West Cemetery off of Soggy Hill Rd. Pallbearers will be among family and friends.

