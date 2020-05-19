OBITUARY: David “D Ray” Calhoun

David “D Ray” Calhoun passed away on May 11, 2020. David was born on Aug. 20, 1989 to the late Shawn Calhoun and Denise Rattler who survives him. David was a creative person and loved recording his own music. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his three daughters.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his fiancée, Brandi Oocumma. David is also survived three daughters, Savannah, Rihanna, and Becky Calhoun; three step-children, Andre, Legend, and Bryan; four sisters, Lita Sadongei, Candice Parker, Samantha Bowen, and Desinia Sanlcluie; one brother, Donaciano Sanchez, and numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Shawn Calhoun Jr., and uncle, Owen Smoker.

A graveside service will be held at the Calhoun family Cemetery on Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m. with Bo Parris officiating. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., one hour prior to the service.